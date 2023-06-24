Fast And Furious 9 Producers Address Lawsuit From Stunt Performer Seeking $1.2 Million

The producers of the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise have finally responded to an ongoing court case involving a stuntman formerly employed with them. The man in question, Joe Watts, had suffered "life-changing" injuries as a result of a mishap on set. Watts subsequently went on to file a legal claim against the producers of F9: The Fast Saga, namely, FF9 Pictures Limited.

3 things you need to know

Watt's injuries were a result of a safety wire malfunction.

His injuries have left him with "a series of cognitive and physical issues", essentially ending his career as a stuntman.

Watt's legal claim demands a compensation of $1.2 million.

The incident and Joe Watts' claims

Joe Watts was in a rehearsal at the Leavesden Studios along side a stunt double for Vin Diesel. The stunt involved Watts being thrown over a balcony followed by a 20 foot drop. Watts instead, ended up hitting a concrete floor sustaining a series of injuries which put him in a 5-day coma followed by a long and tedious route to recovery. This incident happened in 2019.

(Joe Watts | Image: Twitter)



Watts filed his claim in 2022 demanding a compensation of $1.2 million dollars. The claim cited the "series of cognitive and physical issues" he was now contending with as a result of the injuries. The filing stated how Watts would be unable to resume his work as a stuntman. Watts' other employment opportunities would also be largely restricted due to his physical state.

FF9 Pictures Limited responds to legal claims



FF9 Pictures Limited has accepted liability in relation to Joe Watts' claims. Part of their defence filing states, "Liability is therefore admitted in full and it is accordingly admitted that (Joe Watts) is entitled to such damages as the court may assess or as the parties may agree..."



Joe Watts on the other has expressed appreciation of the producers accepting negligence. He is charged towards restarting his life. Watts has also called upon the film industry to ensure better safety measures for those working on set.