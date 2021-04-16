'Fast And Furious 9' Releases This Summer; A Look At The Hit Action Franchise's Journey

It was in October 2020 that director Justin Lin had revealed that Universal Pictures is planning to wrap up its Fast and Furious film franchise with two final movies. According to Deadline, the former is said to be directing the final two installments and bring the Fast and Furious movies saga to a close. However, the franchise is currently gearing up for the release of F9 (Fast and Furious 9), which is also helmed by Justin Lin. The upcoming action film which is a sequel to The Fate of the Furious, is scheduled to release this summer. As we await the release of the highly anticipated film, let’s take a look at its journey which spans over two decades in theatres.

A look at Fast and Furious franchise

The Fast and Furious journey began in 2001, which turned out to be a surprise sensation. Fast and Furious 1 features late actor Paul Walker, who is shown as an undercover cop infiltrating a number of criminals which are headed by Dom (played by Vin Diesel). The film emerged as a commercial success and turned out to be a global hit.

Along with its regular casts such as Michelle Rodriquez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, several other actors have also portrayed memorable roles such as Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang in The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. Many of its directors, too, have changed over a period of time. The late director, John Singleton had helmed 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, James Wan directed Furious 7 and F Gary Gray directed the last release, The Fate of the Furious.

Fast and Furious 8, also known as The Fate of the Furious, was penned by Chris Morgan. The film shows that Dominic Toretto settles down with his wife Letty Ortiz, until cyberterrorist, Cipher presses him into working for her. She turns him against his team, later forcing them to find Dom. Fast and Furious 8 cast includes Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, and Kristofer Hivju.