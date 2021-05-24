'Fast & Furious 9' Spoilers: Do The Toretto Brothers Reunite? Ending Explained

Fast and Furious 9 is a 2021 American action-adventure film starring the original Fast 9 cast of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges among others. The ninth edition of the franchise was released for the Asian diaspora on May 19 and was greeted with heavy box office numbers. However, the reviews for the movie were mixed as many praised the plot but criticised the unrealism in action sequences. Here's a quick run through the Fast & Furious 9 leaks to see whether it's worth the hype.

(Warning: Fast & Furious 9 spoilers ahead)

Fast & Furious 9 Spoilers: Plot Explained

The movie begins with a flashback of Dom's father, Jack Toretto out in the field, waiting to hit the track alongside Kenny Linder. Dom's younger self and his little brother Jacob were also present in the flashback, helping their father fix something under the car hood. At that time, Dom had warned his brother about a puddle of oil on the track but his remarks seemed to be ignored. Moments later, the race begins and it is seen that Linder is getting aggressive on the road after hearing the news that Toretto is getting promoted to the next season while he isn't. In a moment of rage, Linder cuts Toretto from the back, making his car roll over the puddle of oil and crashing into a fence at full speed. The car combusts and Jack dies on the spot. Dom tries to save his father but is dragged away by the other team members.

Fast forward to the present, Dom looks forward to leading a peaceful life with Letty and their son Brian in the countryside when Roman Pierce, Tej Parker, and Ramsay visit the family to confront them with some news. They reveal that they had caught a distress signal from Mr Nobody who was referring to some ‘valuable cargo.’ What is worrisome about this incident was that the plane from which the signal was sent had previously carried Cipher and helped her escape before, presumably, crashing somewhere in the northwestern part of Montequinto. The team collectively decides to find Mr. Nobody but Dom refuses to go with him. Letty, on the other hand, reveals that she's done with the quiet life and is seeking adventure, thereby implying that she's joining the team.

The team leaves for the mission as Dom stays at home with his son. Dom decides to watch the video footage once again when he notices Toretto’s family cross on the neck of the attacker and realises that the attacker could be his younger brother, Jacob. As a result, he has no choice but to flow down the Middle East too. The team arrives at the crash site in Montequinto and discover the plane but as they scavenge through it, they realise that Mr Nobody is nowhere to be found. Jacob, who was at the crash site all along, notices that Letty has dropped an item that belongs to the team and steals it.

Upon realising the matter at hand, the team chase after him but to no avail. The item is revealed to be one of two components of Project Ares. Since it is now under Jacob's possession, Cipher breaks into the system of Mr. Nobody’s agency and finds out the location of the second component, which is the city of Edinburgh. Alongside this plot, another flashback emerges and finally answers all questions about Dom's relationship with his younger brother. In the flashback, it is revealed that Dom finds out his brother had accidentally killed their father and as a way to punish him, Dom kicks Jacob out of the family. Their relationship then functions on mutual hatred, thus revealing why Jacob came into the picture as an enemy after so long.

To follow Jacob and procure the item from him, Dom sets up a meeting with Buddy, a friend of the Toretto family who gives him a lead that the latter might be in London. He also expresses that he hopes for the brothers to reunite and make peace with history. And as every film under the Fast and Furious franchise goes, this movie, too, rides high on brotherhood and reignites the lost relationship. The brothers together team up to procure the stolen items from Cipher and make peace, with Dom gifting his brother his 1970 Dodge Charger 500 to escape. In the final sequence, Dom and his son arrive at the racing track where his father had died in the flashback, bidding him a final goodbye.

IMAGE: FAST & FURIOUS 9 INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.