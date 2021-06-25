Fast & Furious 9 Star Nathalie Emmanuel Reveals She Doesn't Have A Driving Licence

Fast & Furious 9 is the latest installment in the titular action film franchise. It has Nathalie Emmanuel reprising her role as Megan Ramsey. The character is part of some hardcore car chase sequences in the movies. However, the actor now informed that she doesn't actually have a driving licence.

Nathalie Emmanuel in Fast & Furious 9 shares this with her character

F9: The Fast Saga has a car chase scene that takes place through the streets of Edinburgh. During the sequence, Megan Ramsey confessed to Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, that she cannot actually drive. Now, in a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Nathalie Emmanuel revealed that this is a thing she has similar to her character. She said that she can drive technically as she knows how to drive but she cannot. The actor mentioned that she doesn't have a licence legally. She noted that this is something she and Ramsey have in common.

Nathalie Emmanuel explained how all the explosive stunts happen if she cannot take on the driving seat. She asserted that they "definitely" have a "very talented" team of stunt performers and choreographers. The actor stated that the team definitely do the majority of those stunts. She revealed that the stars are only allowed to do a certain amount of them, which is often very contained and not on a moving vehicle. Emmanuel mentioned that there were a couple of moments where she was excited to be more involved in the action. She added that she "definitely didn’t experience" the full extent of those stunts. But she is definitely always up for trying to have a go at anything that the makers throw her way, as long as she feels that she can do it and it’s safe.

The F9 cast also features John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. Directed by Justin Lin, it highlights the face-off between Dom and his brother, Jakob Toretto. The movie has received mixed reviews but is performing well at the box office.

IMAGE: THEFASTSAGA INSTAGRAM

