'Fast And Furious 9' Star Tyrese Gibson Talks About Possible Crossover With 'Transformers'

Fast and Furious and Jurassic Park are two of the most popular film franchises and enjoy a massive fan base worldwide. There have been rumors doing the rounds for quite some time now about a Fast and Furious and Jurassic World crossover. Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson recently revealed that he is more interested in seeing the crew meet up with Autobots and Decepticons, before a Jurassic Park crossover.

Fast and Furious 9 actor Tyrese Gibson talks about a Transformers crossover

According to a report by Comicbook, Tyrese Gibson, who plays the character of Roman Pearce, spoke about a Fast and Furious crossover with Transformers. There had been several rumors doing the rounds about a crossover between Jurassic Park and Fast and Furious to which Gibson stated that he does not know anything about such development between the two franchises. He added that a crossover with Transformers should be done first rather than with Jurassic Park.

Gibson explained how in the film, cars can become robots and vice versa. The actor concluded by saying that they can do the Transformers crossover first before moving on to dinosaurs. When Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow was asked about a crossover earlier this month, he stated that he doesn't want to say anything because then the memes would stop. Talking further about it, Colin said that reality is not as much fun and even though he hasn't heard anything about a crossover yet, he does enjoy people taking it seriously on Twitter.

F9 Cast

F9, also known as F9: The Fast Saga or Fast & Furious 9, is a 2021 American action film directed by Justin Lin. F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. The Fast and Furious series, which premiered its first film in 2001, revolves around illegal street racing and heists. The latest of the list, Fast and Furious 9 marks the ninth installment in the series. Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled to release on June 25 in the United States, India, and other parts of the world. It had an international release on May 19 and has got a massive box office collection of $250 million worldwide.

Image - Tyrese Gibson's Instagram Account

