Fast And Furious 9 To Feature Paul Walker's Character, Director Explains Reason Behind It

Fast and Furious 9 is all set to release on June 25, 2021, and fans are eagerly waiting for it worldwide. Recently, the director of the film, Justin Lin confirmed that people will get to see a glimpse of late actor Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner in Fast 9. Here is everything you need to know about Brian O'Conner's brief appearance in the latest trailer for the upcoming Fast & Furious movie and more.

Paul Walker's character to appear in Fast and Furious 9

In an interview with Variety, director Justin Lin confirmed that fans will get to see Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner in the latest installment of the franchise. Brian, who was played by Paul Walker until his tragic demise in 2013, can be seen making a brief appearance in the latest trailer for the upcoming Fast & Furious movie. Justin stated that the idea of Brian O'Conner still being alive is very impactful and very important.

He further explained that it is the first time for him not just approaching it as one film. He added that if they are lucky enough to do it, they might as well do everything they can, and furthermore, Vin Diesel told him to consider it as a final chapter. Lin said that Fast 9 is really the beginning of the final chapter of the saga and so in doing that, there is a lot of room to really place their characters and Brian obviously is a big part of the universe still. The director went on to say that it would be more appropriate for the Fast & Furious movies to show Paul Walker's character, rather than just refer to his off-screen presence through dialogue. In conclusion, Lin mentioned that he always wants to be respectful and Brian's presence would be felt in Fast 9 for sure.

Fast and Furious 9 release date

The movie was slated to release last year in April but was indefinitely delayed because of the pandemic and will now release on June 25, 2021, in the United States. Fast and Furious 9 cast includes actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. The Fast & Furious movies have grossed over $5.8 billion at the worldwide box office, being Universal Pictures’ biggest franchise and tenth highest-grossing film series ever. You can see the trailer here.

Image Credits: The Fast Saga Official Instagram Account