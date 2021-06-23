Fast And Furious 9's Sung Kang Aka Han Talks About His Character's Return In The Movie

Fast and Furious 9 is going to hit cinemas this week. Sung Kang who essays the role of Han in the popular movie franchise has made a big return in the movie series. Recently, Sung Kang talked about his character’s return after being killed off in The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006.

Sung Kang talks about his character return in Fast and Furious 9

In an interview with DigitalSpy, Han aka Sung Kang talked about his mysterious return and revealed that director Justin, Universal Films, and everybody was really on top of hiding him on the sets. He added that he was even left out of birthday parties during filming in order to keep his presence in the movie a secret. More to the point, he said that he would see birthday cakes from afar but it was a part of the fun. The secrecy worked. Han's return was successfully revealed in January 2020's trailer for the movie.



Since then, viewers have been wildly speculating over how Han seemingly returned from the dead between films. Sung Kang says that everyone including his own family was kept away from this information. Sung revealed that he didn’t even tell his wife and the information was kept close to his chest. Sung added that he wasn't worried, because Han's return has been treated with respect. More to the point, Kang said that if it wasn’t for Justin then he would have been very concerned and apprehensive about the return of the character. He added that he and Justin have developed the character together and Justin understands everything about the character as much as he does.

Fast and Furious 9 has a big ensemble of the cast with actors like Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and several others. Judging by the trailers, Dominic Toretto and his crew come together to beat the most skilled assassin and high-performance drive they have encountered-Dominic’s forsaken brother Jakob. Jakob is working with an old enemy Cipher who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic and his team. The film will revolve around the reconciliation of brothers and fighting a common enemy.

IMAGE: SANG KANG'S INSTAGRAM

