Fast & Furious 'F9' Trailer Sees Vin & Kin Reuniting Against Villainous John Cena; Watch

The latest F9 trailer has arrived, and it's jam-packed with action, family, and major plot twists. Fast & Furious 9 cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as newcomer John Cena, in an ensemble cast. After a long wait, F9 series will finally be released on July 8, 2021. What began as a simple street racing tale has turned into one of the most outrageous action franchises in history, and F9 appears to be continuing the series' novelty in new and exciting ways. Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, will return as the main antagonist, assisted this time by Dom and Mia Toretto's estranged brother Jakob (Cena).

Fast & Furious 9 trailer

Han, played by Sung Kang, has also risen from the dead, much to the delight of everyone. The latest trailer for F9 is packed with familiar faces, crazy action scenes, plot twists, and, of course, Coronas. Dom and Jakob's family rivalry takes centre stage, and it sounds like there's a ton of untold history between them that would be fascinating to learn about.

The Toretto house was blown up in Furious 7, but the first shot of the F9 trailer shows it being reconstructed. It's a perfect way to start the trailer because Dom and Mia's patio barbecues have always been at the core of the franchise, and it's cool to see them return. With the introduction of Jakob, the Toretto family's past is at the core of F9, so taking it all back to the family home is particularly poignant this time. A scene in which Jakob arrives at the house, whether as an antagonist or as a redeemed hero, would be interesting to see.

Jordana Brewster returns as Mia Toretto after an unfortunate absence in The Fate of the Furious, and the latest trailer shows her in action with the rest of the family. Mia didn't get to do quite as much in the last few F&F films, but it seems that F9 would make up for it. With the Toretto family's history at the core of the new plot, it makes sense, and it'll be fascinating to see how Mia and Jakob feel about each other after all these years.