'Fast & Furious' Paul Walker To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame 9 Years After His Death

Late actor Paul Walker will be honoured with a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over a decade after his death. As per the Walk of fame's official website, only one posthumous Star is awarded per year but Walker is one of two in the Movie category and one of three overall this year. Others that have passed away and will be honoured with a star include Academy Award-nominated actress Juanita Moore and singer Jenni Rivera.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark that has more than 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks. Every year, over 200 nominations are submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee. Fans, followers, and celebs, all are free to nominate anyone active in the field of entertainment, but it is only possible if the nominee or their management approves the nomination.

The Fast & Furious star, Paul Walker, will be affixed next year in 2023, along with fellow actors Uma Thurman, Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges, Bill Pullman, John Waters, Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

As per a report by Variety, the radio host Ellen K, the chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame selection panel, announced the selections on Friday. The selection panel, which consists of people with existing stars on the Walk of Fame, selected the honorees out of hundreds nominated for a star. The selection was approved by the Chamber’s board of directors on Wednesday.

Jordana Brewster, who played Walker's wife in the Fast and Furious films, took to her Instagram handle and wrote in a heartfelt note, reading, "You are going to get your star. Shining on forever. Hollywood walk of fame class of 2023."

Fans got nostalgic too as they took to the comment section and remembered the late actor. A netizen commented, "I can't turn off the screen ever since I saw the photo I realized again how much I miss him", another fan wrote, "The Fast and Furious saga has not been the same without Paul Walker, to be honest…the day he died on that car accident was the day the Fast and Furious saga died," while many dropped hearts to the post.

Paul's daughter Meadow Walker took to her Instagram space and announced the same stating that her father would never believe that he was honoured with a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star. Vin Diesel commented on the post, "I can’t tell you what this means. No, actually I will at our next family dinner. Tears."

Paul Walker died of 'severe' injuries he sustained from a single-vehicle collision on November 30, 2013, while speeding. His father and daughter filed separate death lawsuits against Porsche which resulted in settlements. At the time of his death, Walker had not completed filming Furious 7 (2015).

Image: Instagram/@paulwalker