Fast And Furious Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Franchise's Main Characters

The Fast And Furious film series is unarguably one of the biggest film franchises in the world. The ninth film of the same, namely Fast 9, is right around the corner. If you're someone who has grown up watching Fast and Furious movies and think you know the Fast and Furious cast members and the characters that they play well, the following quiz may prove to be instrumental to you in finding out how well do you truly know them. All one has to do is match the description of the characters that have appeared in some or all the Fast and Furious movies to the correct character name from the answers section. One can do the same ahead of the Fast and Furious release date. Take the quiz and find out how well do you truly know the original film and the eight-movies-long saga.

Fast and Furious character trivia quiz:

1) "The childhood sweetheart of one of the franchise's main characters who, over time, became a street racer, a mechanic and a thief."

a) Yakub Toretto

b) Letty Ortiz

c) Brian O'Conner

d) None of the above

2) "A former street racer who is also a mechanic and a technical expert. Eventually, he gets hired by one of the main characters of the film franchise in order to steal money from a corrupt Portuguese businessman."

a) Roman Pearce

b) Ramsey

c) Tej Parker

d) Han Seoul Oh

3) "A former agent of the Diplomatic Security Service who initially attempts to pursue the group made up of central Fast and Furious cast members, but, eventually becomes their ally."

a) Luke Hobbs

b) Owen Shaw

c) Deckard Shaw

d) Han Seoul Oh

4) "A former member of the group of central protagonists who was an excellent marksman. The character ended up sacrificing him/herself in order to save a loved one who would soon breathe his last too"

a) Han Seoul Oh

b) Luke Hobbs

c) Owen Shaw

d) Gisele Yashar

5) "A street racer, thief and a business partner of one of the most well-known figures from the realm of Tokyo's underground racing. The character would eventually go on to lose his lover, which would force him to move to Japan"

a) Luke Hobbs

b) Han Seoul-Oh

c) Deckard Shaw

d) None of the above

6) "A former officer in the Los Angeles Police Department and former agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation who makes a full transition while joining the group that is central to the film franchise"

a) Yakub Toretto

b) Luke Hobbs

c) Brain O'Conner

d) None of the above

7) "A former convict, arrested for harbouring stolen cars, who won his freedom after taking down a feared drug lord with one of the franchise's main characters"

a) Roman Pearce

b) Ramsey

c) Han

d) Shaw

8) "A technically inclined thief whose creation essentially proves to be the main plot driver of the seventh of the Fast and Furious films"

a) Han

b) Shaw

c) Dominic Toretto

d) Ramsey

9) "An elite street racer and a mechanic who has to take to robbing trucks in order to support his family. He is eventually seen taking part in illegal quarter-mile races so that he can keep his passion for racing alive"

a) Jakob Toretto

b) Dominic Toretto

c) Mia Toretto

d) Jack Toretto

10) "One of the central protagonist's young sibling who gets involved in the activities of the group that the character's big brother is a part of in order to provide a life for her as well as them"

a) Cipher

b) Han Seoul Oh

c) Mia Toretto

d) Giselle Yashar

Answers: 1-b,2-c,3-a,4-d,5-b,6-c,7-a,8-d, 9-b, 10-c

