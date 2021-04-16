'Fast And Furious' Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Film Franchise?

Fast And Furious 9 trailer has finally made it online after a wait of several years. The film, much like the previous instalments of the eponymous saga, will touch upon the themes of family and interpersonal bonds while simultaneously give the audience a sufficient number of intricately choreographed and filmed action set pieces. If you think that you know the Fast And Furious Saga well, you can take the Fast And Furious quiz that has been curated for those who think of themselves as ardent fans of the blockbuster film series that has consistently delivered hits over the course of two decades.

Fast And Furious Quiz:

1) Fast And Furious 9 cast list see the return of a character who was presumed to have passed during the course of one of the previous films. Who is that character?

a) Sung Kang's Han Lue

b) Gal Gadot's Gisele Yashar

c) Paul Walker's Brian O'Connor

d) None of the above

2) Fast And Furious 9 trailer introduces its viewers to a family member of Vin Diesel's Dominic Torretto, who is played by an A-list actor. What is the name of that artist?

a) Gal Gadot

b) Jason Statham

c) John Cena

d) It is revealed that The Rock's Luke Hobbs is actually related to Torretto

3) Fast And Furious 9 Cast List also sees the return of an A-list actor who served as an antagonist in one of the previous films. Name that actor.

a) Luke Evans

b) Gina Carano

c) Shea Whigham

d) Charlize Theron

4) The first film in the series, that started it all, went by and was going to be released with a different title altogether. What was that title?

a) Hairline

b) Pipeline

c) Redline

d) Fastline

5) Vin Diesel was initially offered a hefty sum to return for a sequel, which is something that he wasn't ready to do at the time. How much money was he offered?

a) US $25 Million

b) US $30 Million

c) US $50 Million plus 10 per cent of the profits

d) He never turned down the sequel offers. In fact, he wanted to take the story forward after the first film.

6) The remaining portions of the late Paul Walker in the seventh film of the series were completed by one of his family members post his unexpected passing. Who was it?

a) Doug Walker

b) Saul Walker

c) Caleb Walker

d) Stanley Walker

7) Ludacris was brought on to play a part in the second in the list of Fast And Furious films, but he ended up becoming a staple. However, he wasn't the first choice for the character. Who was?

a) Ja Rule

b) La Rule

c) Pa Rule

d) Ludacris was the first and the only choice for that character. There would have been no Fast And Furious sequel without him.

8) How much money has the Fast And Furious film franchise made at the box office as yet?

a) 2.5 Billion USD

b) 4.5 Billion USD

c) 5.9 Billion USD

d) No official data regarding the box office numbers posted by the instalments of the film franchise is available as yet.

9) Fast And Furious: Tokyo Drift was the third Fast And Furious film that had been released by the makers. However, it is not the third film as per the timeline. Which position does Tokyo Drift stand on in terms of the same?

a) #6

b) #9

c) #7

d) The events of the film take place in an alternate universe, hence the timeline is irrelevant

10) The full name of the character of Han is inspired by a Star Wars character. What is the name of the same?

a) Han Skywalker

b) Han Solo

c) Han Vader

d) Han's full name is inspired by a Star Trek character and not Star Wars.

11) The character played by Dwayne Jonson in the film series wasn't initially written for him. Who was it tailor-made for?

a) Tommy Lee Jones

b) Indiana Jones

c) Jessica Jones

d) Confucious Jones

12) How thick was the script of Fast And Furious 6?

a) 190 Pages

b) 110 Pages

c) 199 Pages

d) 79 Pages

13) One of the films in the series was helmed by one of the most well-known horror film directors who would also go on to make one of the biggest superhero movies ever produced. What is the name of that director?

a) James Wan

b) Anthony Russo

c) Joe Russo

d) Edgar Wright

14) What is the nickname that Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs gives Idris Elba's character in the Fast & Furious spinoff film "Hobbs And Shaw"?

a) Black Winter Soldier

b) Black Captain America

c) Black Superman

d) Black Otter

15) The script of one of the films was rewritten by an individual who would go on to direct a comic book film. What is the name of that personality?

a) Joss Whedon

b) Zack Snyder

c) David Ayer

d) Jon Favreau

Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-c, 7-a, 8-c, 9-a, 10-b, 11-a, 12-b, 13-a, 14-c, 15-c

(Disclaimer: The above information regarding financial figures and page counts have been sourced from different websites. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same)