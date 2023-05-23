Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel Reveals He's Been Developing Female-led Spinoff Since 2017

Vin Diesel has revealed that spinoffs of the popular Fast & Furious franchise are already in the works, with a female-led installment as well. Diesel shared this information during the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party, stating that he had been developing the female-led spinoff since 2017. He expressed his eagerness to deliver the finale, stating that it would pave the way for the launch of all spinoffs.

While discussing the upcoming film Fast X, Diesel mentioned that it serves as the first part of a two-part ending. However, he also hinted that the conclusion might be spread over three films. He emphasised on the abundance of well-loved characters and exceptional talent in the movie Vin Diesel suggested that further exploration of these characters' story was essential. It is worth nothing that Fast X features the unexpected return of Gisele, portrayed by Gal Gadot. It also has Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, make a comeback. Vin Diesel expressed his excitement over the comebacks as he expected positively enthusiastic reactions from fans.

Michelle Rodriguez on Gal Gadot and signing up for spinoff

Michelle Rodriguez, who stars in Fast X, revealed that Gal Gadot had filmed cameos for earlier films, but they were ultimately excluded from the final cuts. Diesel confirms this, highlighting the challenges of incorporating tags or additional scenes while maintaining the emotional impact on the audience. Regarding the future of the franchise, Rodriguez expressed uncertainty about signing up for spinoffs, focussing on the need to pass the baton on to the upcoming generation, and and letting them define the future. This aligns with Vin Diesel’s vision of expanding the franchise to feature new characters and storylines.

The CTAOP Block Party was attended by Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, apart from 350 other guests. The event successfully raised over $900,000 to support the organisation’s efforts to promote health, education, and safety of youth in Southern Africa. Drag queen performances by Luxx and Salina EsTitties were also part of the entertainment lineup for the evening. The event was held at the Universal Studios Backlot.