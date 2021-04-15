Fast And Furious With Dinosaurs? Director Justin Lin Is Open To Jurassic World Crossover

The high-speed car chasing franchise Fast and Furious is coming up with its ninth instalment this year. The F9 director Justin Lin recently made an appearance in a virtual press conference to unveil the new Fast and Furious 9 trailer and along with that, he also entertained the idea of the high-octane franchise crossing over to Jurassic World.

Justin Lin, "I've never said never to anything"

Talking about the possibility of there being a crossover between the two worlds, according to Collider, Justin Lin quipped that he has never said never to anything and revealed that part of their philosophy is to never get labelled or boxed in. Hollywood actor Michelle Rodriguez who plays Dom's wife Letty in the Fast and Furious franchise also feels that she can see the brands merging as both Fast and Furious 9 and Jurassic World are produced by Universal Studios.

Talking about the same, Michelle told that once the movies reach a pinnacle there is nowhere to go other than cross-brand or merge and this is what big multinational co-operations also do. Talking about cross overs, she revealed that it is usually the lawyers and the studios that stand in the way of merging but since Universal Studios is home to both the Fast and Furious flicks and the Jurrasic Park films merging the two should not be a problem as it all comes under one big umbrella.

Fast and Furious 9 trailer

The F9 trailer released on Wednesday, April 14 and going by trailer, the franchise has plenty of roads left to explore. The new trailer teases a long-anticipated trip to outer space. The franchise will have two more adventures before wrapping up the story with a massive finale. Talking about the finale of the global spanning story, Justin Lin told Hollywood Reporter that he thinks of the final three movies of the Fast and Furious Saga as one chapter and they are planning to end it as a trilogy. Check out the f9 trailer right below.

Fast and Furious 9's release date

The Fast and Furious 9's release date was pushed from 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic and now the flick is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 25, 2021. The movie features Vin Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena and will also see the return of Sung Kang's character Han in Fast and Furious 9.

(Promo Image Courtesy: The fast saga Instagram)