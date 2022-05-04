'Fast X' Director Quit Franchise Following 'major Disagreement' With Vin Diesel: Report

The 10th installment of the popular action franchise, Fast and Furious, titled Fast X, faced a setback in late April when Justin Lin decided to step down as the director of the movie. The notable director had helmed a total of five films in the franchise. After starting the production of the movie, generating hype amongst the fans, the makers continued to share updates and developments of the upcoming actioner.

However, the news about Justin Lin stepping down from his role came as a surprise to many as the director is known for having an excellent rapport with the cast. Days after the announcement, it is now coming to light that there was more than meets the eye revolving around Lin's sudden departure from the ambitious project.

'Fast and Furious 10' director Justin Lin had 'major disagreement' with Vin Diesel

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the development claimed that Justin Lin's departure from Fast X was brought about after a 'major disagreement' with lead actor Vin Diesel, who has been a part of the franchise since the first film in 2001. The intense disagreement took place during a meeting which was held to discuss the changing scenarios of the filming much to Lin's displeasure.

As per the source, actor Vin Diesel, who is reportedly heavily involved in the making of the franchise, had presented new notes for the movie. The meeting ended with Lin 'slamming the door' while saying, ''This movie is not worth my mental health.'' It is also important to note that Justin Lin and Vin Diesel have not responded to the reports.

On the other hand, a spokesperson from Universal told The Hollywood Reporter, ''Any creative differences leading to Justin Lin’s exit were with the studio, not with fellow producers, cast or crew.”

On April 27, 2022, Justin Lin announced his departure from the project with a note shared by the official social media handle of Fast and Furious. He had written, ''With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X,” Lin also extended gratitude towards the cast and team for their support and efforts in bringing up “the most diverse franchise in movie history.”

Image: Instagram/@fastandfuriousde