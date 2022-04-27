'Fast X': Justin Lin Quits As The Director Of Vin Diesel-led Film; Read His Full Statement

After days of speculation and controversies, fans of the Fast & Furious franchise were delighted by the updates for the tenth installment of the action movie series. Be it the announcement of the title Fast X or developments regarding the beginning of production, the team started their journey with a bang.

However, amid the positive developments, there is news that might not please a section of the fans. Justin Lin, who has directed five films of the franchise and was to make his sixth movie, has opted out of the directorial responsibilities. The filmmaker, however, will still be associated as a producer of the venture.

Justin Lin exits as director of Fast X

Lin announced his decision in a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of the Fast & Furious franchise. The director stated he made the 'difficult decision' to step back as the director of the movie, and also highlighted the support of Universal Studios, who are distributing the film, in his move.

Writing that he would continue to be associated with the movie in the capacity of the producer, he looked back at his journey of '10 years and five films'. The 50-year-old wrote that he had shot with the 'best actors', and filmed the 'best stunts' and the 'best damn car chases.' Highlighting his Asian roots, Lin expressed pride in building the 'most diverse franchise in movie history.'

The Star Trek Beyond star also expressed his gratitude to the 'amazing cast, crew and the studio' for their support and for welcoming him to the 'FAST family.' No details on his replacement or the reason behind the decision were known yet.

Fast X goes on floors, Justin Lin hoped it'd be the best one

The film had gone on floors on April 20 with Vin Diesel launching the logo and announcing the film was going on floors. The lead actor had also shared a video with Justin Lin to share that he felt 'blessed and grateful.' Lin had said in the video that it felt like the 'beginning of an epic ending' and also expressed hope that it would be the 'best one.'

Apart from being a producer, Lin has also penned the script with Dan Mazeau.