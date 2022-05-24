'Fast X': Rita Moreno To Play Vin Diesel's Grandmother; Latter Says 'It’s Been My Dream'

The 10th instalment of the popular action franchise, Fast and Furious, titled Fast X, is welcoming another cast member on board and it is a dream come true for the franchise headliner Vin Diesel. Legendary actor Rita Moreno joined the family on the sixth week of the filming of the movie.

Giving her a warm welcome, the 54-year-old actor took to his social media to share a video with his co-star Michelle Rodriguez. Check out the video below.

Rita Moreno to play Vin Diesel's grandmother in 'Fast X'

Taking to his Instagram on May 24, 2022, Vin Diesel shared a video with his co-star Michelle Rodriguez and new cast member EGOT recipient Rita Moreno. In the video, the seasoned actor says, ''It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I’m so blessed,''

He then pans the camera to Moreno and tells her, ''You know what, I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice?” The duo shared an adorable exchange on camera and also shared 'I love you'. The video ended with Rodrigues enthusiastically exclaiming ''Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”

Interestingly, ahead of the release of F9: The Fast Saga, Vin Diesel had told Variety that he would want Rita Moreno to join the cast of the tenth instalment of the film and play the role of his grandmother.

Meanwhile, Diesel has been sharing updates on the filming of the movie via his Instagram. From sharing video messages from the sets with his co-stars to welcoming new cast members, the seasoned actor manages to keep the fans engaged. He also gave a warm welcome to Brie Larson by writing, ''You see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10.''

''You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.

Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,'' Vin Diesel concluded.

