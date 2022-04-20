'Fast X': Vin Diesel Unveils Fast & Furious 10 Title, Logo As He Begins First Day Of Shoot

Popular Hollywood star Vin Diesel took to his social media account on April 20 and had some exciting news to share with his fans and followers online. He unveiled the new title and logo of his upcoming film Fast & Furious 10, which read 'Fast X.' The new logo piqued fans' interest in the upcoming project and several netizens took to the comments section to send their best to Vin Diesel and the other team members.

Vin Diesel unveils new Fast & Furious 10 title and logo

Vin Diesel headed to his Instagram account on April 20 and shared a poster with an all-new logo of his upcoming film Fast & Furious 10 titled Fast X. The poster saw 'Fast' written in black, with a bright 'X' emerging behind it in silver. As the actor shared the new title and logo of the film, he announced that it was his first day on set as he began filming for the much-awaited film from the franchise. Several fans and followers took to the comments section as they revealed they could not wait to watch the actor take on his role on the big screen. They also flooded the comments section with hearts, fire and crying emoticons as they expressed how eager and excited they were for the film. According to a report by Screen Rant, helmed by Justin Lin, Fast X is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 19, 2023.

Have a look at the poster here

Fast and Furious 10 cast

Brie Larson was the lastest actor to be added to the ensemble cast of Fast and Furious 10. Sharing the news online, Vin Diesel took to social media and hinted at her 'timeless and amazing' character in the upcoming film from the franchise. Welcoming her to the family, the actor wrote, "Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie". Apart from the duo, the film will also star Aquaman fame Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and many others.

Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious 10?

It is important to note that Dwayne Johnson will not be part of the film owing to his continued feud with Vin Diesel, who earlier penned down a note requesting the actor to return to the franchise. Referring to the actor as his 'little brother', Vin wrote, "Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale which is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny." Dwayne Johnson however rejected the actor's plea and mentioned there was 'no chance' he would return to the franchise.

Image: AP