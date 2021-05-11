'Fatherhood' Trailer Featuring Kevin Hart Impresses Fans With Its Emotional Depth

Fatherhood stars Kevin Hart as a widower and new dad Matthew Logelin. It is an upcoming comedy-drama film on Netflix. The funny, heartwarming, and emotional true story shows Logelin taking on the toughest jobs in the world -- fatherhood. The makers have shared the movie's first trailer that has excited the fans.

Fatherhood trailer reactions

Netflix has dropped the first trailer of Fatherhood featuring Kevin Hart. He tries to raise his daughter after the demise of his wife. The emotional father-daughter bond through thick and thin is seeing in the video. The single dad does everything he can for his newly born and as he starts going to school. Fatherhood release is set for June 18, 2021, this Father's Day weekend. Check out the Fatherhood trailer below and fans' response to it.

I shed a tear at the trailer.....I'm 'bout to be a mess during the movie😭😂 #FatherHood https://t.co/ydran2zwZp — Saima K (@SaimaKandali) May 10, 2021

@KevinHart4real the Fatherhood trailer looks great man. Can’t wait to watch 🙏🏾💯 — Willie P...... (@still_chosen1) May 10, 2021

The new Kevin Hart 'Fatherhood' trailer me chopping onions out here.😭 — 77. (@sphesihle_cm) May 11, 2021

Yo that new @KevinHart4real trailer for his project #fatherhood on @netflix almost got ME bruh!!!

Can't wait to watch it!!! pic.twitter.com/97Ss4xuLfP — Bennylee_Media 🎥📸🔥 (@kevinbennylee) May 10, 2021

The #fatherhood Trailer ... tearing up so badly... from a freeking trailer! Thanks #Netflix! What will the whole movie do do me? Cause a mental breakdown? I wanna see it so badly, but am scared to at the same time. pic.twitter.com/xu8H2DJ8KU — Kitty Linka (@Kitty_Linka) May 10, 2021

Just watched the trailer for #Fatherhood staring @KevinHart4real



Looks amazing 😁 — Mr. Anonymous (@AnonymousGent82) May 10, 2021

I have watched the #Fatherhood trailer from @netflix 3 times already and cried each time. Incredibly surprised by the trailer for this movie and absolutely cannot wait to watch it. #KevinHart — Guy At The Movies (@GuyAtTheMovies1) May 10, 2021

Fatherhood cast includes Melody Hurd as Maddy Logelin, along with Alfre Woodard, Anthony Carrigan, Lil Rel Howery, Paul Reiser, Deborah Ayorinde, DeWanda Wise, and Teneisha Collins. It shows a widowed new father struggling with his own fears and doubts as he tries his best to raise his daughter alone. The movie is directed by About a Boy helmer, Paul Weitz. It is based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin. The screenplay is adapted by Weitz and Dana Stevens.

IMAGE: KEVINHART4REAL INSTAGRAM

