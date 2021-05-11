Last Updated:

'Fatherhood' Trailer Featuring Kevin Hart Impresses Fans With Its Emotional Depth

'Fatherhood' trailer has been released by Netflix featuring Kevin Hart as a single dad raising his daughter. Check out fans' reactions and read to know more.

Fatherhood

Fatherhood stars Kevin Hart as a widower and new dad Matthew Logelin. It is an upcoming comedy-drama film on Netflix. The funny, heartwarming, and emotional true story shows Logelin taking on the toughest jobs in the world -- fatherhood. The makers have shared the movie's first trailer that has excited the fans. 

Fatherhood trailer reactions 

Netflix has dropped the first trailer of Fatherhood featuring Kevin Hart. He tries to raise his daughter after the demise of his wife. The emotional father-daughter bond through thick and thin is seeing in the video. The single dad does everything he can for his newly born and as he starts going to school. Fatherhood release is set for June 18, 2021, this Father's Day weekend. Check out the Fatherhood trailer below and fans' response to it.

 

Fatherhood cast includes Melody Hurd as Maddy Logelin, along with Alfre Woodard, Anthony Carrigan, Lil Rel Howery, Paul Reiser, Deborah Ayorinde, DeWanda Wise, and Teneisha Collins. It shows a widowed new father struggling with his own fears and doubts as he tries his best to raise his daughter alone. The movie is directed by About a Boy helmer, Paul Weitz. It is based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin. The screenplay is adapted by Weitz and Dana Stevens.

