'Fatherhood' Trailer: Kevin Hart As A Single Dad Will Tug At Your Heartstrings; Watch

Fatherhood features Kevin Hart as the main lead Matthew Logelin. It is an upcoming comedy-drama film on Netflix based on a true story. The makers have released the first trailer of the movie about a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood.

Fatherhood trailer starring Kevin Hart released

Netflix has dropped the first trailer of Kevin Hart's upcoming film Fatherhood. The video starts with the actor joining a new mother's group as he has no idea how to raise his newborn daughter, after his wife's death. He wishes that the only parent should have been his wife as she would have been better. The single dad is doing everything he can to raise his kid, as he sings her lullaby, takes her to a garden, is awake all night for her, and even dresses like a woman. The kid grows up and now her father has to deal with her school life. The video shows the emotional father-daughter bond through pain and joy. Fatherhood release is set for this Father's Day weekend on June 18, 2021. Check out the Fatherhood trailer below.

Fatherhood cast includes Melody Hurd as Maddy Logelin, along with Alfre Woodard, Anthony Carrigan, Lil Rel Howery, Paul Reiser, Deborah Ayorinde, DeWanda Wise, and Teneisha Collins. It shows a widowed new father struggling with his own fears and doubts as he tries his best to raise his daughter alone.

Fatherhood is directed by About a Boy helmer, Paul Weitz. It is based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin. The screenplay is adapted by Weitz and Dana Stevens. The film is presented by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions with Marty Bowen, Hart, David Beaubaire, and Peter Kiernan as producers.

Fatherhood release has been on hold for a long time as it was original scheduled to arrive on April 3, 2020, but was pushed to January 8, 2021. Then it was moved forward to October 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The premiere date changed again to April 2, 2021, and was delayed further by a couple of weeks. Netflix then bought the rights for its worldwide digital premiere, except in China, from Sony Pictures Releasing.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM FATHERHOOD TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.