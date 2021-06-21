Father's Day 2021: Kim Kardashian Wishes All Dads In Her Life In A Special Way

Kim Kardashian, who recently bid adieu to her long-time running reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 20, to make a wish for Father's Day. The 40-year-old star shared several throwback photos, to honour all the dads in her life. From her late father Robert Kardashian to her estranged husband, singer Kanye West, and her sisters' former partners, Kim did not fail to remember any of them along with an endearing father's day wish.

Kim Kardashian wishes all the dads in her life on Father's Day 2021

In her Instagram post from Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her with her father, late Robert Kardashian. This was followed by a photo of her husband Kanye West, with whom she split in January 2021, and the picture included their four children North West, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. She also shared throwback images of Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) and her brother Rob Kardashian with his daughter Dream Renee Kardashian.

Disaster Movie actor shared pictures of Kourtney Kardashian's former partner Scott Disick with their three chidlren Mason, Penelope and Reign. Kim shared a picture of Khloe Kardashian's former partner Tristan Thompson with their daughter True and a photo of Kylie Jenner's former partner Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi. The business Moghul wrote in the caption, "Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!"

Kim Kardashian's father Robert Kardashian was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and he passed away two months later on September 30 at the age of 59. Kim Kardashian shared several throwback images with her father on her Instagram stories. The throwback images also featured her older sister Kourtney Kardashian. In the following pictures, Robert was seen posing with Kourtney and Kim along with their younger siblings Khloe and Rob. Check out the screenshots of the stories-

Much like Kim Kardashian, her mother Krish Jenner also shared a collage of all the fathers in their life. She penned an elaborate note on father's day and wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the incredible fathers in our lives!! Thank you for the unconditional love, the guidance, the support and the lessons you give to our families". She added, "To all the fathers, step fathers, fathers to be and father figures out there, we celebrate you today!! Enjoy your day!".

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

