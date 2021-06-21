Father's Day 2021: Neil Patrick Harris Honours Husband With Heartwarming Family Pics

Father's Day is an annual celebration that generally takes place on the third Sunday of June. It is to honour the influence of fathers in society as well as paternal bonds. On the occasion of Father's Day 2021, Neil Patrick Harris praised husband David Burkta with sweet family photos, while the latter also did the same.

Neil Patrick Harris honours husband David Burkta on Father's Day 2021

Neil Patrick Harris has more than eight million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. The actor's latest post is to laud his husband David Burkta's "father-bilities" on Father's Day 2021. He shared a throwback picture from a decade ago in which the couple is seen holding their small kids, a son, Gideon Scott, and daughter, Harper Grace. Patrick Harris wrote that he got to know Burkta's superpowers of being a parent.

The How I Met Your Mother star stated that his father abilities are "outrageously impressive" and his selfless dedication is beyond reproach. Neil mentioned that they are "so, lucky" and so grateful" to have him. He even called Burkta remarkable. Take a look at Neil Patrick Harris' Instagram post below.

Neil Patrick Harris' Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left heart eyes and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some wished the pair a happy father's day and adored their picture. Check out a few replies on the post.

Neil Patrick Harris' husband David Burtka also shared a post applauding his partner on Father's Day 2021. It has multiple pictures of the Gone Girl star with his children, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, and a family photo in the end. Burtka wrote that he is the "best partner" a parent could ever have. He mentioned that he is "beyond grateful" to be taking the journey of fatherhood with Patrick Harris. Burtka noted that the kids are "incredibly lucky" to have the actor as their dad. Take a look at Neil Patrick Harris' husband's Instagram post below.

IMAGE: DBELICIOUS INSTAGRAM

