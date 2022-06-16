Father's Day is celebrated across the globe to honour the father figure in one's life and cherish the paternal bond. Father's Day 2022 is right around the corner, and if you're planning to mark the occasion in a special way, a perfect watchlist is supremely important. From the highly emotional film The Pursuit of Happyness to the superhero flick Logan, here's what you can watch with your dads on their special day.

Films to watch on Father's Day 2022

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Will Smith starrer's plot revolves around a homeless salesman Chris Gardner, who goes through several challenges and hardships to provide for his son, raising him singlehandedly while also pursuing his job as a stockbroker. Also starring Will's own son Jaden Smith, the film is based on the best-selling 2006 memoir of the same name. It is available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

Fatherhood

The 2021 film starring Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Frankie R. Faison, and Lil Rel Howery among others, revolves around a father who struggles to raise his daughter after the sudden demise of his wife. Directed by Paul Weitz, it is based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.

Three Men and a Baby

Three unmarried roommates in New York are taken aback when they have to deal with an adorable infant who lands on their doorstep. It stars Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson in lead roles.

Logan

The superhero Wolverine, in this X-Men universe film, safeguards a young mutant Laura while accompanying her in reaching her destination. In the meanwhile, he finds out Laura is his daughter and shares his DNA. Logan sacrifices his life to save her and other young mutants.

Taken

The film follows a former US secret service agent, Bryan Mills, whose estranged teenage daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers while she was on a trip to Paris. The former government operative has only 96 hours to rescue his daughter, failng which, he will lose her to the world of drugs and prostitution.

