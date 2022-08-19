FBI Doc Reveals Angelina Jolie's Alleged Bruises From Private Jet Incident With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie was reportedly identified as a plaintiff in an anonymous 2016 lawsuit filed against Brad Pitt. As per a report from Puck, the former allegedly informed an FBI agent several years ago that the latter "physically and verbally assaulted" her and their children when they were on a plane. According to the agent's notes, Pitt reportedly led the Maleficent star to the back of the aircraft, grabbed her shoulders, and said things like, "You're f***ing up this family."

Not only this, the 47-year-old further revealed that there was another physical altercation that occurred on the flight when she sustained injuries to her elbow. She allegedly added that her ex-partner was drunk and had poured beer on her. According to Variety, in 2016, Pitt was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after an incident occurred on his family’s private plane.

Pitt allegedly got into a fight with son Maddox, after the then-15-year-old intervened in a scuffle between the actor-couple. It is pertinent to note that The Lost City star's team had denied all the allegations.

FBI Doc reveals Angelina Jolie's alleged bruises

Assault charges against Brad Pitt for the 2016 private plane incident have now been made public after the release of the documents related to Angelina Jolie's FBI report. According to Page Six, the FBI report includes pictures of Angelina's purported bruises, which are thought to be the result of an alleged attack. Take a look at it here:

Images from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's plane fight appear, show bruises on actress.#angelinajolie #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/LyfUjnkYjP — FirstCuriosity (@FirstCuriosity) August 19, 2022

According to the publication, the report also includes handwritten papers submitted by Jolie, reportedly from her children, that feature accounts of the incident and black-and-white reproductions of the images.