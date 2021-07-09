'Fear Street 2: 1978' From The 'Fear Street' Trilogy Releases; Check All The Details Here

Netflix has brought a whole package of thrill for its viewers with the Feer Street trilogy. The OTT platform released the first part of the franchise, Fear Sreet Part One: 1994, on July 2, 2021. The first part has been trending on number nine on Netflix India. The franchise has returned with its second part, Fear Street Part Two: 1978. Here are all the details about Fear Street 2.

When does fear street 2 come out?

The Fear Street franchise did not keep its fans waiting for its second part. The film Fear Street 2: 1978 has already arrived on Netflix. It released on July 9, 2021. Netflix is releasing all three parts of the Fear Street trilogy in one-week intervals. Therefore, the third instalment in the franchise will drop on July 16. The name of the third part is Fear Street Part Three: 1666. The third film will conclude the story of Deena and her friends.

What time does fear street 2 come out?

The film released on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time or 3:01 a.m. Pacific Time. Therefore, the film released at 12:31 p.m. IST in India. Netflix and other OTT platforms usually release films and series at the same time, however, the time differs due to different time zones.

Details about Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 continues the story of Deena and her friends from the first part of the trilogy. As the first part ended with a tragedy, the second instalment sees how the problems they earlier faced have not been solved. Deena receives a warning that the tragedy is not over yet. Deena and Josh both go to seek help from Cindy Berman, the only survivor of Camp Nightwing. Cindy Berman takes them back to 1978's summer camp, Camp Nightwing, to solve the mystery. The film sees Kiana Madeira and Benjamin Flores Jr reprise their roles as Deena and her brother Josh respectively. Olivia Welch as Sam is also in the second instalment. Fear Street 2: 1978 also casts Sadie Sink as Ziggy Berman, Ryan Simpkins as Alice, Emily Rudd as Cindy Berman, and McCabe Syle as Tommy Slater.

