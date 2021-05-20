'Fear Street' Trilogy Teaser And Release Date On Netflix Out; Check Here

Fear Street is an upcoming horror film trilogy on Netflix. It is based on the book series of the same name by novelist R. L. Stine. The events in the movies take place decades apart from each other, but are connected with a curse. The streaming giant has now released the first teaser of the three-part horror films.

Fear Street release date and teaser out

Netflix dropped the first teaser of the Fear Street trilogy giving a glimpse at the movies. It starts with showing people standing with candles in their hands. The dialogues hint at how Shadyside is cursed by a witch for the past 300 years. Then a skull appears stabbing a girl. Different timelines have different sinister beings. The young group is their target each year. The three films will arrive in three consecutive weeks in July 2021 on Netflix. Fear Street Part One: 1994 will release on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16. Check out the teaser below.

The movies are interconnected and cover three different time periods across 300 years. Set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio, the story revolves around a group of teenagers who find that the horrifying incidents that have stunned their town could all be connected from generations. They are the next targets and must stop the killings before it's too late. The franchise is directed by Leigh Janiak from a script she co-wrote with Phil Graziadei and Kyle Killen.

Variety reported that the director said they filmed all three Fear Street movies over one "crazy, bloody" summer. She stated that it is a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way, back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. Janiak expressed that she can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978, and 1666.

Author R. L. Stine asserted that Fear Street’s fans are in for a treat and some major surprises. He mentioned that readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills and a lot more terror. The writer stated that he has seen Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and he can tell the scares and the screams are more than he ever expected. Stine noted that it is fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM FEAR STREET TRILOGY TEASER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.