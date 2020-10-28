Felicity Huffman Completes Full Sentence For Involvement In Daughter's Admission Scandal

Felicity Huffman is a popular actor who has essayed several roles in movies, TV shows as well as theatre. She recently completed her sentence after she was accused of fraud during her daughter’s admission to college. She was arrested last year for her involvement in a college admissions scandal with mail fraud and was later released on bail.

Felicity Huffman’s jail sentence

According to a report by People, Felicity Huffman completed her full sentence on Sunday that included jail time, community service, and supervised release. Last year in May, she pleaded guilty to paying the admission consultant an amount of $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter’s answers in her SATs. Felicity Huffman had to serve 11 days of her 14-day jail sentence last year. She then had to serve 250 hours of community service and was on supervised release for a year.

Another American actor, Lori Loughlin was also charged along with her husband for being involved in the scandal. They both were charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. They were also charged with money-laundering and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud along with honest services mail and wire fraud. Later, their plea deal was approved and the couple had to serve a two months jail sentence. They also had to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 150 hours of community service. Her husband Giannulli had to be in jail for 5 months with a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service, stated the same report.

Also Read Jamie Foxx's Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies At 36; Actor Says 'left A Hole In My Heart'

Also Read 'Mini Matthew McConaughey': Fans Swoon Over The Actor's 12-year-old Son Levi

On the work front

Felicity Huffman has appeared in several movies and TV shows and has won many awards for her amazing performances. She has won a Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award as well as three Screen Actors Guild Award. Some of her best TV shows include Law & Order, the X-Files, Desperate Housewives, American Crime, Out of Order, Frasier. Some of Huffman’s best movies are House Hunting, Georgia Rule Trust Me, Cake, Darius Goes West, Phoebe in Wonderland, Tammy’s Always Dying, Reversal of Future and many others.

Also Read Joaquin Phoenix's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz Based On The 'Joker' Actor

Also Read Mahershala Ali "definitely Had A Connection" To Original 'Blade' Actor Wesley Snipes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.