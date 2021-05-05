Felicity Jones' 'The Last Letter From Your Lover' Trailer Out; Watch

As the month of May begins, Netflix has started releasing trailers of upcoming movies. In the genre of romance and drama, Netflix is offering a movie that travels across decades of love, The Last Letter From Your Lover. On May 4, 2021, Netflix released the trailer of this Felicity Jones' movie.

The Last Letter From Your Lover trailer released

Netflix released the trailer of the much-anticipated romance drama film The Last Letter From Your Lover. The film is set to release on July 23, 2021. In the caption, Netflix Film wrote, "ðŸ’ŒTHE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER Trailer ðŸ’Œ Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, and Nabhaan Rizwan star in a sweeping romance film based on the book by Jojo Moyes. On Netflix July 23 in select territories.".

Fans' reactions to the trailer

Fans of this movie adaptation have been waiting for its trailer for a long time. They expressed their excitement through their comments. An Instagram user wrote, "the soundtrack got me goosebumpsðŸ¥º omg I will definitely cry bcs of this movie ughhðŸ˜¢". Another fan expressed how she cannot wait for the film as she wrote, "July is farðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢" in her comment. Here's how other fans reacted to the trailer.

About The Last Letter From Your Lover

Netflix's upcoming romantic drama film, The Last Letter From Your Lover, is directed by Augustine Frizzell. The story of this film is based on a novel by Joyo Moyes of the same name. The film cast Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Joe Alwyn, Callum Turner, and Nabhaan Rizwan as the lead actors.

The film is based in contemporary London while its plot revolves around a young journalist, Ellie Haworth, played by Felicity Jones, who comes across a letter. As she reads the story of a love affair, she looks for the people in the letter to get to know the ending. Shailene Woodley has played the role of Jeniffer Stirling while Callum Turner played the role of her lover Anthony O'Hare. The film also cast Diana Kent and Ben Cross as old Jennifer and Anthony respectively.

