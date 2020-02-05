Upcoming Films By Female Directors That Feature Female Leads

Movies, in general, have seen tremendous growth in terms of quality content. The industry has also seen a significant rise in female directors and female-led movies in general. Many female directors have been helming and even producing quality films over the years. Here are some of the upcoming films which will feature women directors and a female lead as well.

Upcoming female-directed films starring female leads

Birds of Prey

The much-awaited film featuring DC’s maniacal Harley Quinn is underway and fans cannot be more thrilled to watch the film. The movie is directed by Cathy Yan and the director seems very optimistic about her upcoming film. The film is set after the breakup of Harley Quinn and the Joker, and goes on to talk about how she takes on crime boss Black Mask along with her allies. Birds of Prey is the continuation of the previously criticised Suicide Squad film, hence the director has a lot of expectation to fulfil according to some fans.

Mulan

The Disney classic tale of Mulan is all set to get a live-action remake. The film talks about a fearless girl who disguises herself as a man to join the army and save her ailing father from having to fight. The film’s trailer was praised for its diversity and the resonance it had with audiences. And, according to several media portals, director Niki Caro is quite optimistic about the film.

Black Widow

The next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will begin with a trip back to the past with Natasha Romanov’s training days and her origin story with Black Widow. The film's trailer garnered immense praise from Marvel fans. The movie enthusiasts have expressed their excitement to watch the story of Black Widow unfold.

Wonder Woman 1984

Another highly-anticipated DC film for this year is the Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman. After having a blockbuster first part, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have teamed up once again for another Wonder Woman film. The trailer of the film showed quite a retro setting, in which the film takes place. Patty is expected to deliver another smashing hit with her new film as fans would like to claim over social media.

