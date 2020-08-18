'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off' Cast: Matthew Broderick To Alan Ruck, Know Intriguing Details

Released in 1986, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is an American teen comedy flick helmed by John Hughes. Bankrolled by Tom Jacobson, the movie stars Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and Alan Ruck. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a high school student Ferris Bueller who is determined to have a day off from school, despite what the principal thinks of it. The movie was a massive success at the box office and emerged to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Here’s everything that you need to know about the cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Cast

Matthew Broderick

Ferris Bueller’s Day off cast saw Matthew Broderick essaying the role of the main protagonist Ferris Bueller in the movie. Near the end of the school year, Ferris fakes illness to stay at home. His parents genuinely believe he is sick, however, his sister does not. The dean of his school suspects that Ferris is a repeat truant and wants to catch him red-handed.

Alan Rack

Alan Rack is essaying the role of Cameron Frye in the film who is Ferris’ best friend. He is legitimately absent due to illness, however, Ferris convinces Cameron to lure Sloane from the school. To further the trick, Ferris borrows Cameron’s father’s car. Cameron is extremely dismayed when Ferris takes both him and Sloane to Chicago in the car, to spend the day. Ferris also promises that they will return the car as it was.

ALSO READ| Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling's Netflix Film 'Gray Man' Gets $20 Million California Tax Credit

Mia Sara

In the film, Mia Sara is playing the role of Sloane Peterson who is Ferris's girlfriend. She is lured out of her school by Cameron on the pretext of her grandmother’s supposed death. The trio then spends an adventurous day together with each other.

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan-produced 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' To Premiere On Netflix Soon; Read Details

Jennifer Grey

Ferris Bueller’s Day off cast features Jennifer Grey as Jeanie Fuller aka Ferris's sister who doesn’t believe her brother. She is frustrated that the entire school supports Ferris and she decides to skip her class and confront him. Upon reaching home, she is surprised to see Rooney’s (the Dean) presence at their house and knocks him unconscious. She calls the police, however, when they arrive Rooney hides and the cops disbelieve Jeanie and place her under arrest for making a false report.

ALSO READ| 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Cast Reunite And Relive Old Memories; Watch

Jeffrey Jones

Jeffrey Jones is essaying the role of Edward R. Rooney, Ferris’ dean. He suspects Ferris and commits to catching him red-handed.

ALSO READ| 'Enola Holmes' Teaser Unveiled, Netflix Announces Release Date In Quirky Way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.