'Field Of Dreams' Cast: All You Need To Know About The Cast As It Completes 32 Years

Field of dreams is an American sports supernatural drama film written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson and adapted WP Kinsella's 1982 novel Shoeless Joe. The film released on April 21, 1989, making this year the 32nd year since its release. The film revolves around a farmer named Ray Kinsella who builds a baseball field in an ordinary cornfield.

Field of Dreams, which was set in the state of Iowa, United States, received three nominations for the 1990 Academy Awards including Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture. According to cbs2iowa, the site where the film was shot is still a tourist attraction in northeast Iowa. The field is open year-round, while a retail store is open from March to November each year. The film also starred some notable names. Know about the Field of Dream cast here-

'Field of Dreams' cast

Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella

The cast of Field of Dreams includes Kevin Costner, who plays the Iowa farmer who hears a voice urging him, "If you build it, they will come," inspiring him to build a baseball field to replace his corn crops. Apart from Field of Dreams, the actor has starred in many more critically acclaimed films like Dances with Wolves, JFK, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Bodyguard, A Perfect World, and more. Costner has received two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. He is also a singer and founded, Kevin Costner & Modern West, which is an American country rock band.

Amy Madigan as Annie Kinsella

The field of dreams cast also includes Amy Madigan who played the role of Annie Kinsella, Ray's supportive wife. Amy Madigan has worked in films like Love Child, Places in the Heart, Uncle Buck, The Dark Half, Pollock, and many more. The actress was nominated for the Academy Award for 'Best Supporting Actress' for the film Twice in a Lifetime. She won the Golden Globe Award for 'Best Supporting Actress on Television' and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie' for playing Sarah Weddington in the television film Roe vs. Wade. Amy Madigan has been married to Westworld actor, Ed Harris since 1983.

James Earl Jones as Terence Mann

The cast of Field of Dreams also includes James Earl Jones, who played Terence Mann, a reclusive author who books the local PTA votes to ban. The actor's career spans more than seven decades. He has been described as "one of America's most distinguished and versatile" actors for his performances in film, theater, and television. Famously known for being the voice of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars film trilogy, along with Mufasa in the original Lion King, James has appeared in a number of films and television shows over the course of his vast career. He has won three Tony Awards (out of five nominations), two Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Grammy Award as well as many other accolades and honours including an Honorary Academy Award in 2011.



Ray Liotta as Shoeless Joe Jackson

Ray Liotta played the character of Shoeless Joe Jackson, the dead Chicago Black Sox player who inspires Ray to dig up his crops and build the baseball field. Ray Liotta has appeared in films like Corrina, Corrina, Cop Land, Blow, Narc, Identity, Smokin Aces, and many more, often preferring to take dark and gritty roles. Liotta is best known for playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas. He also played the role of Ray Sinclair in Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

Gaby Hoffmann as Karin Kinsella

Gaby Hoffmann played Karin Kinsella, Ray's daughter who believes her dad and can also see the dead baseball players on the field. Gaby Hoffman is best known for her roles in Transparent and Girls, which garnered her three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Hoffman began her career as a child artist starring in films like Uncle Buck, Now and Then, Volcano, All I Wanna Do, and more. The actress will next be seen in the upcoming drama film, C'mon C'mon alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Field of Dreams supporting cast

Actors Timothy Busfield, Frank Whaley, Dwier Brown, Lee Garlington, Michael Milhoan, Steve Eastin, Charles Hoyes, and Art LaFleur all played Field of Dreams characters in supporting roles. Award-winning actor Burt Lancaster appeared as Dr. Archibald "Moonlight" Graham which was his final movie appearance. Anne Seymour had her final film role-playing the kindly Chisholm publisher who helps Ray and Mann. Hollywood actors, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were extras in the Fenway Park scene and were teenagers at the time.

Image source - Still from Field of Dreams trailer