'Field Of Dreams' Gets Its First Game, Check Out Who Played The Game & More

The sports fantasy drama film, Field of Dreams, came alive on August 12, 2021. Star of the original film, Kevin Costner, returned to Iowa on Thursday, along with the MLB. Fans have been asking several questions about where is the Field of Dreams stadium and who played in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday. Here's all we know -

Field of Dreams is real! Here's who played in the Field of Dreams game

In 2019, Major League Baseball announced that it would hold a special neutral-site regular-season game at the Dyersville site on August 13, 2020. The game was between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, who played on an 8,000-seat field-constructed adjacent to the original, with a pathway connecting the two. However, since the MLB season in 2020 was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game saw several delays.

The game that was supposed to take place in August 2020, finally took place in 2021, on Thursday. The White Sox played the Yankees, with Kevin Costner from the original movie making an appearance. Kevin Costner, who starred as Ray Kinsella in Field of Dreams, led the players through the cornfield and onto the field. The pre-game intro was a tribute to an iconic scene from the film.

At the pre-game show, Costner famously said, "Is this heaven? Yes, it is.". The White Sox won the game against the Yankees 9-8 following a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Maybe this *is* heaven... pic.twitter.com/aBpRE8TztZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 13, 2021

Where is the Field of Dreams? What teams played in Field of Dreams movie?

The Field of Dreams stadium is in Dyersville, Iowa. In the film, Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella turns a cornfield into a stadium, for baseball. In what is probably one of the film's most famous lines, Joe aka Shoeless Jackson tells Ray "If you build it, he will come.". This indeed happened at the end of the 1989 film, and now in real life.

As for what teams played in the Field of Dreams movie, fans will be interested to know that the film originally recruits the Chicago White Sox players who were involved in the Black Sox scandal of 1999. The players in the film were accused of throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for money from a gambling syndicate led by Arnold Rothstein.

The concept was based on a real scandal, where the Baseball Hall of Fame banished the team from consideration for the Hall. Despite requests for reinstatement in the decades that followed, particularly in the case of Shoeless Joe Jackson, the ban remained.

IMAGE - AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.