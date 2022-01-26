'Fifty Shades' Actor Jamie Dornan Reveals He Auditioned For 'Thor', Says It Was 'bad'

Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan promoted his film Belfast directed by Kenneth Branagh on Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Jamie made many revelations during the conversation. The actor was asked about his collaboration with Branagh for the film during which the former recalled his Thor audition.

Branagh has earlier directed Chris Hemsworth's first film as Thor for Marvel. Dornan told Jimmy Fallon that he had auditioned for a role in the film. He added, "I did audition for Thor when he directed Thor way-back-when. I don’t even think he saw my tape, it was that bad." When Jamie was asked if he had auditioned for the lead role of the superhero, he said that it was one of the superhero's 'smaller buddies'.

During the interview, Jamie also spoke about his recent viral video in which, he could be seen singing with an impersonation of Kermit the Frog. He said that he was just mucking around with a guitar as he loves that song. While he was singing, he realised that he could sing like a Kermit.

About the film

Belfast is a semi-autobiographical film that chronicles the life of a working-class family and their son's childhood. The British coming of age comedy-drama film has been written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film is inspired by director Kenneth Branagh's own childhood growing up in Northern Ireland. The film stars Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, and newcomer Jude Hill. The film was released in the US on 12 November 2021 by Focus Features and it will be released in the UK and Ireland on 21 January 2022 by Universal Pictures. Receiving positive reviews from critics, the film grossed over $10 million worldwide.

Awards and titles

National Board of Review named the film as one of the best films of 2021 and it tied with The Power of the Dog for a leading seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. The film also won a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay. It tied with Steven Spielberg's West Side Story for a leading eleven nominations at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

