'Fifty Shades' Fame Jamie Dornan Calls 2021 'worst Year' After Being Trapped In Quarantine

The film that is based on EL James' fantasy trilogy, features Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. During an interview with The Sun, Jamie Dornan opened up about his difficult time in 2021.

Jamie said that he was isolated in a hotel ahead of filming The Tourist in Australia when he received the devastating news that his father has passed away. The actor revealed that he was unable to fly back to his native Northern Ireland to be with his family at that time due to travel and quarantine restrictions.

Jamie said that his father, a World-renowned obstetrician, Jim, died in March, aged 73 after contracting the coronavirus. With the tragic loss of his father, the 50 Shades Of Grey actor acknowledged that 2021 had become "the worst year and the hardest" of his life.

The tragedy happened when he went to the hospital for a routine knee operation.

Jamie Dornan talks about his mother's death

Dornan added that time has been cruel for a lot of people and all are trying to ride it out and come out the other side. The actor stated, "I’ve been subjected, early on in my life and now, to a lot of pain and loss." Jamie also mentioned the loss of his mother when he was just 16, with his father telling him, "Don’t let this be the thing that defines you."

Continuing, Jamie stated that he has a real understanding of what it is to go away, often for the benefit of the family — to work, to provide. He added that every single step he has taken since becoming a father, his career is for his children and that is all he cares about. The Fifty Shades of Grey actor calls 2021 'worst year' after being trapped in quarantineactor added that he is lucky that he has three healthy little girls. Jamie added that he is just missing them so much.

