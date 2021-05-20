'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Star Jamie Dornan's First Look From 'The Tourist' Is Out

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan's next outing is going to be a BBC One thriller that goes by the name of The Tourist. In order to give a sense of what Dornan will look like as his character in the presentation, the makers of the same have released what will the leading The Tourist cast member, Jamie Dornan will look like as his character in it. The Tourist first look sees the actor sporting a thick beard and wear relatively simple clothes, very much unlike the character he played in Fifty Shades of Grey and the films that followed. The pictures from the sets of Jamie Dornan's next, which have been shared by the admins of many Instagram fan accounts since its release, can be found below.

The Tourist first look ft. Jamie Dornan:

A little about The Tourist:

As per a report on Deadline, The Tourist is a mystery thriller limited series that has been bankrolled by from Two Brothers Pictures. One of the most well-known shows produced by Two Brothers Pictures is the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-starrer Fleabag. The story of the same centres on a British man (played by Dornan) who finds himself in the Australian outback and being pursued by a vast tank truck, which is trying its best to drive him off the road. As per the very same article, this leads to a one-of-a-kind cat and mouse chase, which ultimately causes him to wake in a hospital, hurt, but alive for reasons unknown. But, he has no idea who he is anymore. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, Dornan's character’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving landscape.

The Tourist cast list includes the likes of Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades. Other cast members which were a part of the show, namely Hugo Weaving of The Lord of The Rings fame has exited the series, citing a scheduling issue. He has been replaced by Damon Herriman of Mindhunter fame. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

