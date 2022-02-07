‘Fight Club’ Ending Restored In China Post Censorship Backlash; One Scene Remains Cut

Fight Club might have been released two decades ago, attaining a cult status over the years, but the film is now back in the news. The movie starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter attracted controversy over its online release in China last month. The David Fincher movie was showcased with a different climax, putting the spotlight on the country's censorship policies.

The modifications did not go down well with a section of netizens, who expressed their displeasure over the narrative being changed in the climax. Tencent Video, which was streaming the film in China, has now restored the original ending.

Fight Club ending restored after controversy over modified climax

The original climax of Fight Club showcased the Narrator, played by Edward Norton, killing his alter ego, Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt. It is followed by visuals of buildings, which had credit card records, being exploded, a plan of Tyler as a part of his Project Mayhem initiative against consumerism.

In the version streamed by China, the explosion of the buildings was not shown. Instead, the screen blanks after the Narrator kills Tyler with a gunshot and a message was then played that the authorities had found out the plan by the criminals and arrested all of them, thus preventing the explosion of the bombs.

The text then continued that Tyler was sent to a lunatic asylum for psychological treatment and gets discharged from the hospital by 2012.

This is the new ending of fight club in China OMG. @chuckpalahniuk any thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/IS1Ob7RTLU — 福来恩 Oni 🦖 (@Brickssou) January 27, 2022

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the original ending has now been restored over the weekend.

Tencent Video showcasing the film with the modified ending gave an indication of the censorship policies in China, which allows the release of very few foreign films, and often censor the ones which they release. As per the report, the modified ending was a part of the censorship policy to show punishment for crime and peace being restored.

As a result, 11 of the 12 minutes edited out of the Chinese version of the film has been restored. What stays cut from Fight Club was the sex scene between Tyler and Marla, played by Helena Bonham Carter, since it had nudity.