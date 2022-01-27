'Fight Club' Gets New Ending In China; Sparks Social Media Storm As Authorities Win

Almost 20 years after the cult classic movie, Fight Club was released, fans had mixed reactions as China changed the iconic ending of the movie. Several netizens took to social media and shared their discontent as a China video streaming app, Tencent Video, removed the entire ending of Fight Club and showed that the authorities won in the end. The movie is directed by David Fincher and starred Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in the lead roles.

China changes the ending of Fight Club

The ending of Fight Club shows that Edward Norton's Narrator realises that he and Tyler are the same people and he was projecting Tyler as a person with dissociated personalities. The Narrator then kills off Tyler and watches the explosion with his girlfriend Martha that was originally planned by Tyler to end consumerism and erase debt by destroying buildings that contain credit card records.

This iconic ending of the movie was removed by China's video streaming app Tencent Video and instead showed that the authorities stopped the explosion. They ended the movie abruptly and showed a note that read, "Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding. After the trial, Tyler was sent to [a] lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012."

Fans on social media shared the alternated ending on social media and expressed their discontent. Take a look at fans reaction here-

This is the new ending of fight club in China OMG. @chuckpalahniuk any thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/IS1Ob7RTLU — 福来恩 Oni 🦖 (@Brickssou) January 27, 2022

China cutting out the ending of fight club and replacing it with this is the funniest shit I've seen all week pic.twitter.com/YiYrola4G5 — Youssef Amr (@sartired) January 27, 2022

you thought Fight Club's ending being changed was wild you should see the chinese government's approved ending of THE LORD OF THE RINGS pic.twitter.com/7tWJp1xQ7f — Rusty Shackles: Macaroni Yarou no Nyuujyaajii Rifu (@rusty_shackles) January 26, 2022

More about Fight Club

Fight Club is based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk. Edward Norton plays the unnamed narrator, who is discontented with his white-collar job. He forms a "fight club" with soap salesman Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), and becomes embroiled in a relationship with a destitute woman, Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter). Fight Club failed to meet the studio's expectations at the box office and received polarised reactions from critics.

It was cited as one of the most controversial and talked-about films of 1999. The film later found commercial success with its home video release, establishing the movie as a cult classic and causing media to revisit the film. In 2009, on the tenth anniversary of the film's release, The New York Times dubbed it the 'defining cult movie of our time'.

Image: Twitter/@DiscussingFilm