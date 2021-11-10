Film On Taliban's Afghan Takeover & US' Evacuation Coming, With Tom Hardy & Channing Tatum

Powerhouse duo Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum are currently gearing up to star in an upcoming film about the evacuation in Afghanistan earlier this year after Taliban's capture of the country. The two will feature in the war flick and portray the heart-wrenching events that took place earlier this year. The George Nolfi directorial will be partly based on true events and the film's title will be announced later.

Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum to star in Afghanistan evacuation movie

Deadline reports that the film will be based on true stories and will focus on three former members of a special force team. The film will be about the trio venturing into the fray with their Afghan counterparts to rescue families and bring them to safety. Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum will also produce the film along with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan from Free Association. Apart from directing the film, George Nolfi will also be an executive producer of the project.

Channing Tatum is currently working on his next flick, Dog, in which she will star and co-direct with Reid Carolin. Ronnie Gene Blevins, Skyler Joy and Aqueela Zoll will also star in the comedy film, which is expected to release early next year. The actor also has The Lost City in the pipeline, which is touted to be an action-romance film.

The film has a star-studded cast including Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and Patti Harrison. It will also feature The Office fame Oscar Nunez. The film will involve Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's characters going on a jungle adventure, and the actor posted a picture on social media, from the sets of the film.

Tom Hardy, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film was a hit at the box office and was lauded by fans and celebrities too. He also recently wrapped up his next project, Havoc, an action-thriller flick. The film will see Tom Hardy take on a role opposite Jessie Mei Li, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant and others. The film is set to release on Netflix. The movie is expected to premiere on the platform in 2022.

Image: AP