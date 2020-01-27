Filmmaker Anthony Byrne Confirms 'Peaky Blinders' Season Six Is In Works

Director of the action series Peaky Blinders, Anthony Byrne has revealed that season six of the popular BBC drama is on its pre-production process. He shared a photo of the production script on Instagram which reveals that the first episode of the new season which seems to be named as Black Day. Season five of the blockbuster series was helmed by Anthony Byrne. Back in 2019, he told the media that currently, he is reading the script which is being penned down by Steven Knight. He added that he properly started working on series six in early November and said that they are planning to shoot early next year.

Steven Knight confirms end of script

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that he has finished writing the script for season six of the Birmingham-based drama. Director Anthony Byrne will also be returning for season six, making him the only director to have worked on more than one season. While in an interview, the director also hinted at the fact that in series six, Tommy will have to play the long-game, he will have to show patience and calm and thus go against his own instincts. Steven Knight has remained very open about the future of the show meaning that he doesn't plan on ending the show anytime soon. While talking to local media, he also said that he would be willing to make a film on the series as well.

Meanwhile, Steven Knight after receiving the most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) has said that he will celebrate the honour in "Tommy Shelby-style". Tommy Shelby is a character from his famous show and is known for occasionally drinking a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Knight jokingly said that he will do the same with a bottle of whiskey and cigarettes. The writer received the award for his contributions and services to drama, entertainment, and the community of Birmingham.

