Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan Recalls Directing His 1st Film In Chennai At 21; See Pic

Unbreakable director M. Night Shyamalan shared a nostalgic throwback picture on his Twitter handle on Thursday evening. M. Night Shyamalan, known for his phenomenal direction, revealed that he directed his first film in Chennai, India when he was 21. As seen in the picture shared on his Twitter handle, M. Night Shyamalan looks all happy, working with some team members.

Through his tweet, he also revealed that his first direction played in two theaters for a few weeks. M. Night Shyamalan, through the caption further wrote, 'persevere'. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, the filmmaker wrote that he was 'crushed'. Here's a look at M. Night Shyamalan's Twitter thread.

Me directing my first film in Chennai, India at 21. #tbt It played in two theaters for a few weeks. #persevere pic.twitter.com/jFgp31Foud — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) June 18, 2020

Earlier, the Split and Glass director also shared an adorable childhood picture of himself on his social media handle. Through the caption, M. Night Shyamalan revealed that his parents were young immigrant doctors. As seen in the photo, Shyamalan dons a formal suit. He wrote, "And this was a moment they dressed me up for some special event. That’s literally a red carpet."

Meanwhile, as per a recent report of an online portal, it was revealed that even though M. Night Shyamalan never worked on Stranger Things directly, the filmmaker had his own part in the famous Netflix show's creation. Apart from filmmaking, M. Night Shyamalan also has experience with television as he served as a director and executive producer on the Fox show titled Wayward Pines, which commenced in 2015. The report further mentioned that it was then that Shyamalan began working with the Duffer Brothers.

Interestingly, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer helmed and wrote their first venture, a psychological horror titled Hidden in 2015. However, the movie was reportedly meant to mimic Shyamalan's tone and distinctive filmmaking style. However, Hidden did not receive much appreciation, and the report further added that M. Night Shyamalan roped in Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer as writers and producers on Wayward Pines.

About M. Night Shyamalan's movies

M. Night Shyamalan is known for making films with contemporary supernatural plots with twisty endings. He made his directorial debut in the year 1992 with the film, Praying with Anger. His second movie was a comedy-drama titled, Wide Awake. His movies- The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village among others were very well-received and critically acclaimed too.

