Filmmaker Spike Lee Set To Head The Jury Of Cannes Film Festival This Year

Director Spike Lee will join the Cannes Film Festival jury for the year 2021. Spike Lee was supposed to join the jury last year, however, the plan got cancelled because of the pandemic. Cannes Film Festival will happen around July 6-17 and Spike Lee will be the first person of colour to head the jury of the festival.

Spike Lee to join the Cannes Film Festival jury

Spike Lee is all set to join the jury board of the Cannes Film Festival. The event was previously going to occur between May 11-22 but it got postponed as France is still fighting the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is now scheduled to happen in the month of July.

According to a report by Variety, Pierre Lescure, the president of the Cannes Film Festival spoke about Spike Lee joining the jury board and praised the filmmaker for his art and spirit. Pierre even said that Spike Lee has never stopped encouraging them throughout the months of uncertainty in the pandemic. Furthermore, Pierre said that they are delighted to have Spike Lee on board with them and they could not have hoped for such a powerful personality to join them in the tough times. In the end, Pierre said that the preparations for the festival are in full swing and hopefully the festival will be a grand celebration of art, creativity, and long-awaited reunions.

Spike Lee's filmography

Spike Lee is one of the most popular directors of Hollywood. He made his debut with Joe's Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads. He then got his breakthrough with She's Gotta Have It. In 1988, he released School Daze which got an amazing response from the audience. Spike Lee is always keen on making movies based on social issues that revolve around the discrimination done to the Black community. His films like Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X are some of the most critically acclaimed movies in Hollywood. In 2006, his Inside Man received a very positive response from the audience. In 2018, his film BlacKkKlansman also got nominated for several categories at the Oscars. His last film Da 5 Bloods released in 2020 on Netflix and has gathered great reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Image Credits: Spike Lee's Instagram