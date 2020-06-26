Leonardo DiCaprio's 'What Eating Gilbert Grape' And Other Films By Lasse Hallström

Lasse Hallström has directed several popular films. The Swedish film director has worked in several movies with Johnny Depp and Tobey Maguire. Leonardo Dicaprio has also worked in the 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape directed by Hallström. The movie starred a young Leonardo Dicaprio and Johnny Depp. Check out some of the most memorable films that have been directed by Lasse Hallström below.

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Released in 1993, What's Eating Gilbert Grape stars Leonardo Dicaprio, Johnny Depp, Darlene Cates, and Juliette Lewis. DiCaprio earned several nominations (Including Academy Awards and Golden Globes) for his supporting role. The story revolves around Gilbert, who is caught between his love for Becky and his responsibilities towards his mentally-challenged brother Arnie.

Chocolat

Chocolat is a 2000 romantic drama. The film stars Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche. The story revolves around a woman and her daughter who set up a chocolate shop in a village in France against the villagers’ will. They then win their hearts and also help them out.

A Dog’s Purpose

A Dog’s Purpose is a 2017 adventure film. It is deemed as one of the best movies of Lasse Hallström. The movie explores a dog’s life as it goes through four lifetimes with different owners through several time periods.

The Cider House Rules

Released in 1999, The Cider House Rules stars Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron, Sir Michael Caine, and Paul Rudd. The movie also won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay and Sir Michael Caine also won an Oscar for supporting role. The story revolves around a young and kind-hearted man who was brought up in an orphanage. He decides to exit the orphanage to experience the world outside.

Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a 2013 romantic drama. The story is brought by the popular American novelist Nicholas Sparks. The movie stars Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel in lead roles. The story follows a mysterious young woman who arrives in North Carolina. She then falls in love with a widowed store owner, but her past comes to haunt her.

The Hundred-Foot Journey

The Hundred-Foot Journey is a 2014 comedy-drama. The movie stars Charlotte Le Bon, Helen Mirren, Manish Dayal, and Om Puri. The story revolves around an Indian family who moves to France to set up a restaurant opposite a famous French haute cuisine restaurant. A rivalry then breaks out between the restaurant owners.

