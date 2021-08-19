Final Trailer Of ‘Eternals’, James Wan On 'Aquaman 2' | Hollywood Recap For Aug 19

Marvel Studios Unveil The Final Trailer Of Eternals: Reveal Why They Didn't Help Avengers

Marvel Studios' Eternals is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The film, which is set to release on November 5, stars several award-winning actors. While Marvel fans are waiting for the film's release, Marvel Studios recently treated them with the final trailer of the upcoming film. It also answered the most important MCU question: "Why did Eternals not help Avengers in their fight against Thanos?" Read More.

'Aquaman 2': James Wan Says Upcoming Sequel Is Inspired By 60s Italian Horror Movie

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming sequel of Aquaman titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Recently the director of the movie James Wan, and opened up about Aquaman's second instalment and said that the movie was inspired by an Italian horror film from the 60s. The movie will see Jason Mamoa returning as Arthur Curry/Aquaman alongside Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Read More.

Free Guy Writer Matt Lieberman Reveals Two Major Changes Suggested By Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds starrer, Free Guy, is doing wonders in theatres. The film, which revolves around a video game character who slowly realizes the nature of his life and reality, began five years ago. Matt Lieberman, the screenwriter of Free Guy, recently revealed he began writing the first draft of the 2021 film in 2016. He also mentioned the two important changes that Ryan Reynolds suggested in the script. Read More.

Jennifer Aniston Urges Fans To Donate For Refugees Amid Taliban-Afghan Crisis

The fight to put an end to Afghanistan's persistent chaos continues unabated. Jennifer Aniston, who expressed her sympathy for the women and other refugees caught up in the crisis, urged people to donate and aid those in need. The 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' alum took to Instagram Stories to express her concern for women's safety in the midst of the crisis. She ensured availability of materials to Afghan girls, women activists, and other refugees by sharing a few posts. Read More.

Scarlett Johansson, Husband Colin Jost Welcome First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Name

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, who tied the knot in October 2020, welcomed their firstborn together. With the birth of her son Cosmo, with the Saturday Night Live star, the Black Widow actor is a mom of two now. The announcement was made by Colin with an Instagram post. “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he wrote. He further added, “Privacy would be greatly appreciated". He jokingly added on the next slide that all the enquiries should be directed to the couple’s publicist @chethinks, Michael Che. Read More.

