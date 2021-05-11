Finding Dory Cast: Know All About The Characters And Actors Who Voiced This Animated Drama

Finding Dory is one of the popular animated adventure movies. The movie released in 2016 is a sequel or spin-off to the 2003 movie Finding Nemo. The movie helmed by Andrew Stanton is produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. Its preceding movie Finding Nemo was a huge hit and still enjoys a massive fan following. Finding Nemo followed the footsteps and also proved to be a major hit at the box office. Finding Dory’s plot revolved around the amnesiac fish Dory, who journeys to be reunited with her parents. Even after almost five years off its release, fans are still curious to know about Finding Dory characters and actors who voiced these animated characters. Here is a look at the Finding Dory cast and the actors who voiced them.

Finding Dory cast

Ellen DeGeneres as Dory

The titular character of Dory in Finding Dory cast was played by Ellen DeGeneres. Dory is a regal blue tang suffering from the inability to form new memories. Her short term memory loss is the highlight of the film. Ellen DeGeneres is a renowned comedian host and actor. She is best known for hosting her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, since 2003. Over the years she has hosted Academy Awards, Grammy Awards and also the Primetime Emmys. Her work on television and other charitable works have earned her several awards and accolades.

Albert Brooks as Marlin

Albert Brooks plays Marlin in the cast of Finding Dory. He is the overprotective father of Dory. The clownfish is also a friend of Dory who accompanies Nemo and Dory to California. Albert Brooks is a popular actor and comedian. He has also voiced several animated characters in popular movies like Finding Nemo, The Secret Life of Pets and recurring guest voice roles in The Simpsons.

Hayden Rolence as Nemo

The popular character of Nemo in the cast of Finding Dory is played by Hayden Rolence. Nemo is the young and optimistic clownfish and son of Marlin. In Finding Dory, Nemo gets separated from her and does everything he can to reunite with her and find Dory’s parents. The role of Nemo made Hayden Rolence a household name in no time. He has previously acted in several short films like Cicero in Winter, Whom I Fear and Beta Persei.

Ed O'Neill as Hank

Ed O'Neill plays one of the Finding Dory characters of Hank. He is an East Pacific red octopus who agrees to help Dory find her parents in exchange for her tag. He is also called a 'septopus' as he has lost a tentacle. Ed O'Neill is popular for playing Al Bundy on the Fox Network sitcom Married... with Children. He has also won several awards and accolades for his work over the years.

Kaitlin Olson as Destiny

Kaitlin Olson has played the role of Destiny in the cast of Finding Dory. She is a nearsighted whale shark who turns out to be a childhood friend of Dory. She used to communicate with Dory through the pipes. Kaitlin Olson is known for her roles in movies and TV shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia The Mick, Flipped, Leap Year among others.

