Finn Wolfhard Of Stranger Things On Directorial Debut: Age Does Not Define Filmmaking

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is soon to make his directorial debut with slasher comedy Hell of a Summer. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that the financier of the movie found him too young to helm a film. However, Wolfhard stated he doesn’t see his youth as a hindrance to his work.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wolfhard said, "Every day on set we'd just start laughing. Oh my God, they gave money to two kids to make a crazy [movie].' Not to downplay it, I'm incredibly proud of it, but it was a crazy thing." The 20-year-old actor recalled that while trying to get funding for the film, potential investors would frequently comment on his age. "That's what everyone said when we tried to get money for this movie. They're like, 'You're a little young to be directing a movie. "I'm like, 'Yep,'” he said.

Wolfhard also remarked that he doesn't consider his age to be a barrier, despite people's skepticism. He said that the team would like to let the film speak for itself. The actor also described the filming process as “informative". The young actor-director stated that he had learned more in those three weeks of shooting than he had in his whole life.

More about Hell of a Summer

(First look of Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk in Hell of a Summer | Image: Finn Wolfhard/Instagram)

Hell of a Summer revolves around an elderly summer camp counsellor who is the prime suspect in a string of murders. Finn stated that he felt confident being behind the camera because of his public upbringing. Along with Fred Hechinger, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Abby Quinn, and Pardis Saremi, Wolfhard and Bryk are the stars of this film. Although post-production of the movie was finished earlier this year, the makers are still looking for a U.S. distributor.

In addition to his work on Hell of a Summer and the impending Stranger Things season 5 shoot, Wolfhard is anticipated to return as Trevor in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel. He will also be voicing characters in a TV version of the comic book NEW-GEN and offering his acting skills to the fantasy film The Legend of Ochi.

