Fire Breaks Out At Warner Bros Burbank Studio, Investigation Underway

A fire recently broke out at The Warner Bros Studio in Burbank . The incident was reported at 1:38 p.m. PT, and the fire department reacted within 30 minutes to effectively eradicate the fire. Moreover, the fire took place while there was a power outage.

WBD to launch an investigation into the fire

The report of the fire comes from Deadline. A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson told the outlet that the staff on site was sent home as a precaution, since the extent of damage was not confirmed at the time. An investigation is being launched into the nature of the fire. However, a transmitter explosion is said to be the cause for the incident.

(The Warner Bros Burbank Studio is still being investigated for the cause of the fire | Image: BoxReport/Twitter)

It should be noted that the transmitter blew up by the far end of a lot, which was ironically next to the small fire station dedicatedly made for such an emergency. In a company-wide email circulating among the Warner Bros Discovery employees, it was revealed that the power of the entire lot has been halted, and they should leave the studio if they still remained there.

California braces for massive heat surge

Several clips from the Warner Bros' Burbank Studio are currently circulating on social media. An indiviual, who was present close to the scene, shared a video from within the lot.

Video of the fire from INSIDE the Warner Bros lot during a studio tour. pic.twitter.com/9TquEtL53M — Randy Troy (@RandyTroy) June 30, 2023

Moreover, the fire is considered to be, in part, due to the sudden heat surges in Southern California. The Burbank temperatures are expected to reach as high as 90 degrees as per the weather forecast. The valleys close to Los Angeles, California are expected to reach a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more.