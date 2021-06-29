Firestarter Reboot: Sydney Lemmon Roped In To Play Charlie's Mother Victoria McGee

On April 27, 2021, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions announced, that they would be making a reboot of the 1984 film Firestarter. The makers had recently finalised the lead cast, as Sydney Lemmon was roped in to play the role of Charlie's mother in the movie. According to reports by Deadline, she will be playing the notable role of Vicky McGee. On June 28, 2021, Sydney Lemmon confirmed the news via her social media when she posted the news and said that she was "freaking out." The actor was last seen in the 2020 television series Helstrom where she played the role of Ana Helstrom.

Firestarter reboot cast

Ryan Kiera Armstrong will be playing Charlie McGee, while Zac Efron will be playing the role of Charlie's father Andy McGee. Sydney Lemmon will be playing her mother, Victoria McGee in the movie. Michael Greyeyes will be seen playing the role of Rainbird in the movie. In September 2020, Zac Efron was confirmed as the lead for the movie, while Michael Greyeyes joined the cast in February 2021. In June 2021, Ryan Kiera Armstrong was confirmed for the role of Charlie McGee, and a little while later Gloria Reuben joined the cast for a role that is undisclosed. Later in June, Sydney Lemmon was roped in to play the role of Victoria McGee, also called Vicky.

About the Firestarter reboot

The Firestarter reboot is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. The premise of the Stephen King novel revolves around a young girl called Charlie McGee who develops pyrokinesis. A government agency is looking to control her to take advantage of her abilities, and it is upon her parents Andy McGee, and Victoria McGee to protect her. The movie will be directed by Keith Thomas and produced by Jason Blum, Martha De Laurentiis, Akiva Goldsman, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, and Adam Margules under the banner of Blumhouse Productions, Weed Road Pictures, BoulderLight Pictures, and Angry Adam Productions. The principal photography began on May 25, 2021, and is expected to last until July 21, 2021, in Toronto.

