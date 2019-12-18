Photographs Of 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' Offer Glimpse Of Long-awaited Sequel

Ever since the makers of Bill & Ted Face the Music announced that they are going to come out with the third installment of the science fiction comedy movie, fans were dying to see the first look of the film. After the filming was wrapped in August this year, makers have released few photographs from the movie. Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as well as a host of new faces.

First look of 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

The first installment of the film was released in 1989, followed by its second installment in 1991. While the script for the third installment was ready in 2010, there were difficulties in finding a movie distributor to back production. In 2018, the makers finalised the distributor and started filming in 2019. The film will follow the middle-aged life of Bill and Ted who are warned by visitors from the future to make a song to save the world and the universe. The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

Other actors starring in the film are William Sadler as Grim Reaper, Kid Cudi as himself, Samara Weaving as Bill's daughter and Thea Preston as Ted's daughter. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, who while speaking to the media said that fans will be pleased to know that the film is starring William Sedler and Kid Cudi. William will reprise his original role while Cudi will star as himself. Cudi will travel around and through times because time and space are coming unglued.

The John Wick actor has said that he is very excited to be starring in the latest franchise of Bill & Ted and he is also looking forward to the release of the film. While Alex Winter said that he was busy making documentaries before he got the call for the film and is not at all nervous about resuming acting because he knows the character inside out.

