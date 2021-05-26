Five Classic Thriller Movies To Binge Watch, From 'Triple 9' To 'Zero Dark Thirty'

There’s nothing better than a film that keeps you biting your nails in excitement right till the end, and hence, thrillers are truly a genre like no other. When a film blends suspense, style and surprises to create an enthralling ride, it is known as a great thriller. Here are five classic thriller movies available online to entice your inner thriller nerd.

Hollywood Thriller movies to watch this weekend

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

A ten-year hunt for Osama Bin Laden that led to one of history’s most spectacular military operations, Zero Dark Thirty cast is led by Jessica Chastain and is based on true events. With an intensely gripping subject, director Kathryn Bigelow crafts a tightly wound narrative with tension so thick one could cut it with a knife. Be it the CIA’s brutal torture techniques or the actual extraction of Laden, the film holds no punches when showing reality, with a final act of that has to be seen to be believed! The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

24 Hours to Live (2017)

A taut action thriller with Sci-fi elements, 24 Hours to Live sees Ethan Hawke play a wronged government assassin who takes a path to brutal revenge. The only problem, he’s got just one day to complete his mission! Brought back to life with the futuristic tech after being mortally wounded, the man has 24 hours before he fades out again. Will he succeed or does time catch up? 24 Hours to Live is available on iTunes.

Killer Elite (2011)

With a cast that boasts of Jason Statham, Clive Owen and Robert De Niro, Killer Elite is a crackling caper with exquisite fight sequences. A dramatisation of true events, Jason Statham plays a menacing killer for hire who is forced to undertake a deadly mission that involves eliminating three of Britain’s topmost Special Air Service operatives. Filled with engaging twists and shocking turns, this electric actioner will keep you pumped up all through and is available to watch on iTunes.

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Mel Gibson is a man on a mission; the Oscar-winning star plays Thomas Craven, a seasoned and street smart homicide detective in this 2010 film. When his daughter is murdered, Craven smells a rat and is determined to bring her to justice no matter what. This unleashes a Pandora’s Box filled with dirty corporate secrets and government cover-ups. To make matters worse, Craven comes face to face with a ruthless operative hell-bent on closing all loose ends. A suspense-laden rollercoaster, Edge of Darkness is a treat for fans of Gibson.

Triple 9 (2016)

Available on Amazon Prime Video, Triple 9 is a thriller starring Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, and Gal Gadot is a triple delight. When the town’s most twisted criminals and crooked cops decide to execute an innocent rookie in order to pull off a heist, nothing goes as per plan. All hell breaks loose as the rookie thwarts their mission and a game of double-crossing, death, and destruction begins.

