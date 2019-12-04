Jeff Bridges Birthday: Five Films Of The 'Sea Hunt' Star Which Has Defined His Career

Jeff Bridges, who is famous for his work in Sea Hunt, has time and again impressed masses with his indelible onscreen performances. With a career spanning over six decades, Jeff Bridges has received several awards and accolades for his work. Today, as Jeff Bridges celebrates his 70th birthday, here is a compressed list of his best works.

Crazy heart

Starring Jeff Bridges and Anna Felix in the leading roles, Crazy Heart is considered among Jeff’s finest onscreen performances. Crazy Heart tells the story of a failed country musician, who is forced to reassess his dysfunctional life during his romantic journey. Helmed by Scott Cooper, Jeff Bridges won an Academy Award for his stellar performance in the movie.

Fabulous Baker Boys

Written and directed by Steve Kloves, Fabulous Baker Boys is considered as Jeff Bridge’s career-defining movie, as the movie raked in huge business. Starring Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer, Fabulous Baker Boys chronicles the story of two struggling musicians, and how their life changes when they team up with a beautiful, up-and-coming singer. Produced by Paula Weinstein and Mark Rosenberg, Michelle Pfeiffer won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the movie.

Wild Bill

Starring Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin, John Hurt in the leading roles, Wild Bill chronicles the story of a legendary lawman Wild Bill Hickock as he travels the frontier, gaining fame and enemies in equal measure. Directed by Walter Hill, Wild Bill also stars actors like David Arquette and Christina Applegate. Danny King and Dexter Fletcher, who wrote the story plot of Wild Bill, won the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award.

What's next for Jeff Bridges?

Seems like there is no stopping for Jeff Bridges, as the actor is now reportedly shooting for his next project, The Old Man. Helmed by Jon Watts, The Old Man chronicles the story of a former CIA officer, who finds himself on the run from people who want to kill him. Written by Thomas Perry and Jonathan Steinberg, The Old Man also stars Jon Lithgow and Alia Shawkat in prominent roles.

