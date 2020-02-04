5 Most Memorable Behind-the-scenes BAFTA Moments That You Might Have Missed

The 73rd BAFTA Film Awards was filled with many memorable moments. The grandeur ceremony involved honouring the various movies and conversations around controversial topics of the year. From Joaquin Phoenix’s speech including “systemic racism” to Brad Pitt’s jokes, the award event was filled with a lot of fun and drama. Therefore, we have listed the best BAFTA moments that you might have missed.

1. Florence Pugh swayed people with her impeccable style



Though the Best Supporting Actress nominee did not get to bring the award home, she swept people off their feet with her voguish look. She donned a gorgeous hot pink gown. Pugh clicked her best snaps backstage and posted on Instagram.

2. Richard E Grant’s on a selfie spree

Richard E Grant took a selfie with every celebrity he came across in the previous year’s event. He continued it this BAFTAs as well. Richard E Grant presented the Best Supporting Actress award to Laura Dern. The Hudson Hawk actor managed to get selfies with Sandy Powel, Andy Serkis, and Noah Baumbach.

3. Jodie Turner-Smith’s consistent live tweets were one of the best BAFTA moments

The Last Ship actor tweeted raw information from the BAFTA event. She kept her fans and followers updated by tweeting regularly. Jodie Turner-Smith also kept them engaged and talked about her unborn child.

any way, the #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if i don’t eat every 2.5hrs i turn into florence pugh from the 3rd act of midsommar— highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive pic.twitter.com/maOfp4Z777 — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) February 2, 2020

4. Brad Pitt’s hilarious joke on Prince Harry

In his acceptance speech, Brad Pitt cracked a joke about Prince Harry leaving the United Kingdom. As he could not arrive because of some family obligations, Margot Robbie accepted the award and delivered the speech on his behalf. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star talked about naming his award 'Harry' as he was excited to bring him back to the United States. This also made Prince William and Kate Middleton chuckle.

5. John Boyega united with Daisy Ridley

The Star Wars actor greeted his co-star during the event. Their reunion garnered numerous positive responses on social media. He also shared the snap of their sweet moment on his official Instagram account.





